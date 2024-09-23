Justin Bieber warned for his ‘creepy’ relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Justin Bieber has received a stern warning for having an allegedly troubling relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who previously served as his mentor.
And the alert has been issued by none other than the vocalist’s own father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin!
Hopping on TikTok, Hailey Bieber’s father uploaded quite a cryptic video for his 103,000 followers.
He said, “You have heard the expression ‘the calm before the storm.’ There is always a calm before the storm, but then so is there another calm after the storm.”
“There’s a calm and then a storm and then another calm, and in that latter calm is the preparation for... the next storm,” Stephen Baldwin concluded.
While Hailey Bieber’s father didn’t explain what exactly was he referring to, fans are convinced that it’s about his son-in-law’s alleged links with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
This is because the mysterious TikTok message has come right after an old footage of Justin Bieber with the highly accused rapper resurfaced online.
In it, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was busy talking about spending an entire day with the Baby singer.
“He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out, and what we’re doing, we can’t really disclose! But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream,” the rapper gushed.
Many users on X have labeled the video “incredibly creepy.”
In fact, another snippet from a 2014 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians resurfaced recently.
It showed Khloé Kardashian disclosing that she attended a “naked party” hosted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, where a 20-year-old Justin Bieber was present as well.