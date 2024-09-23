Entertainment

Justin Bieber warned for his ‘creepy’ relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Justin Bieber received words of alarming caution from wife Hailey Bieber’s father

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024


Justin Bieber has received a stern warning for having an allegedly troubling relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who previously served as his mentor.

And the alert has been issued by none other than the vocalist’s own father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin!

Hopping on TikTok, Hailey Bieber’s father uploaded quite a cryptic video for his 103,000 followers.

He said, “You have heard the expression ‘the calm before the storm.’ There is always a calm before the storm, but then so is there another calm after the storm.”

“There’s a calm and then a storm and then another calm, and in that latter calm is the preparation for... the next storm,” Stephen Baldwin concluded.

While Hailey Bieber’s father didn’t explain what exactly was he referring to, fans are convinced that it’s about his son-in-law’s alleged links with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

This is because the mysterious TikTok message has come right after an old footage of Justin Bieber with the highly accused rapper resurfaced online.

In it, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was busy talking about spending an entire day with the Baby singer.

“He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out, and what we’re doing, we can’t really disclose! But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream,” the rapper gushed.

Many users on X have labeled the video “incredibly creepy.”

In fact, another snippet from a 2014 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians resurfaced recently.

It showed Khloé Kardashian disclosing that she attended a “naked party” hosted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, where a 20-year-old Justin Bieber was present as well.

Kamala Harris prepares to reveal economic strategies THIS week

Kamala Harris prepares to reveal economic strategies THIS week
Justin Bieber warned for his ‘creepy’ relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Justin Bieber warned for his ‘creepy’ relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Donald Trump assassination plot: ‘Shocking’ letter from suspect revealed in court filing

Donald Trump assassination plot: ‘Shocking’ letter from suspect revealed in court filing

Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo

Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo

Entertainment News

Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
‘Thunderbolts*’ trailer: Florence Pugh leads Marvel's team with Sebastian Stan, David Harbour
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Ben Affleck goes through 'heartbreak' weight-loss as he's stuck in Jennifer Lopez's game
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Angelina Jolie side-eyes ‘absent’ Brad Pitt as she talks about ‘prioritizing kids’
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Selena Gomez's bizarre encounter with Sean 'Diddy' Combs goes VIRAL
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Kendall Jenner largely resembles sister Khloé Kardashian in new outing
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Courteney Cox breaks silence on ‘Friends’ reboot
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Perry Farrell takes unexpected step after Dave Navarro feud
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Khloé Kardashian ran into Justin Bieber at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ explicit party
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Adele makes shocking decision for fiancé Rich Paul after career break announcement
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
Justin Timberlake gets back to work amid community service orders