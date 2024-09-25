Hania Amir offers peek into choreography sessions ahead of award night

Trending

  • September 25, 2024
Hania Amir is currently busy preparing for an award show evening, scheduled to be held on September 28, 2024 in London. 

Turning to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Ishqiya actress shared a reel featuring her choreography sessions.

The video documented the superstar’s intense struggle to wake up early and get ready for the dance practice. 

She once again shared her 'get ready with me' moments with fans, flaunting her morning skincare regimen.

Next up, the Parwaz Hai Junoon star slipped in a comfortable yet simple dance attire for the day, which consisted of a white T-shit paired with blue tights and sneakers.


Hania tied her hair in a messy bun and stepped out bare-faced for the dance sessions.

Later the footage transformed to the dance venue where Hania flaunts her killer dance moves.

“Everything hurts but 4 days to go,” the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star penned in the caption, referring the struggle and hard work as the show nears. 

To note, Hania will be taking the stage by storm at the 9th Hum Service Awards event with her magnetic performance.

Celebrities like Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan and others have already touched down in London and are eagerly awaiting for the star-studded night. 

