Atif Aslam rubs shoulders with Ed Sheeran at Diljit Dosanjh concert

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024
Atif Aslam and Hollywood’s singing sensation Ed Sheeran met backstage at Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour in Birmingham.

Pictures from the evening have gone viral which saw the two iconic stars laugh and interact with each other.

The Pehli Dafa singer looked dapper wearing a brown leather jacket with a chain all hyped for the night while the Perfect crooner wore a smile while conversing.


On seeing this multiverse of madness, internet users rushed to the comments section to pour all the love and support.

One user in awe of the moment wrote, “What a night! from start to finish.”

Another commented, "This is Atif Aslam. May be they should have performed together all 3."

“Wowwww! Atif too," the third penned.

“A series of my favourites,” effused the fourth.

Ed made a surprise appearance at the Punjabi singer’s Dil-Luminati tour mesmerising crowds with their soothing vocals, in a viral footage from the night.

In a remarkable collaboration, the Border 2 actor joined Ed for a mashup of the Shape of You and his own track Naina, from the recently released heist comedy Crew.

Diljit Dosanjh caught the audience attention in his signature Punjabi style saying, Ed Sheeran aa gaya oye" (Ed Sheeran has arrived). 

