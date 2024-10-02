Trending

'The Legends of Maula Jatt' release stalled in India

  by Web Desk
  October 02, 2024
Pakistani blockbuster The Legends of Maula Jatt has faced a major roadblock in India release, a distributor confirmed. 

The 2022 film, scheduled for October 2, 2024 release, has been cancelled owing to political and social tensions between the two countries. 

Nadeem Mandviwalla, one of the top distributors in Pakistan, told PTI, "The Indian ministry has obtained a stay order  from a court against the release of the film so the screening is now stalled." 

“Unfortunately its release has once again been stalled and there is nothing anyone can do until the court gives its decision,” Mandviwalla revealed. 

He added, “I am pretty sure given the quality and efforts put into the making of the film and its brilliant cast, Maula Jatt will be a big hit in Indian Punjab."

On September 18, acclaimed film director Bilal Lashari had announced that the movie will be released in the Indian state of Punjab by Zee Studios in collaboration with Zindagi but due to an alleged ban the release seems to be impossible.  

The Legends of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan shattered records at the box office and made around Pakistani  ₹400 crores in both the domestic and international markets. 

For the unversed, the last Pakistani movie to release in India was 2011's Bol starring Atif Aslam and Humaima Malick in the lead roles. 

