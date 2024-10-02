Mira Sethi comes to Hiba Bukhari's rescue over outfit trolling

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
Mira Sethi rose up to defend Hiba Bukhari's appearance during pregnancy. 

Recently, the Radd star fell prey to intense social media trolling when she attended the 9th Hum Style Awards in London. 

The star, who is expecting her very first child, flaunted her baby bump in a shimmery bottle green mermaid gown that garnered much flak. 

In light of all the hate, Mira voiced out her support for the actress on Instagram stories, “What’s being beghairat about getting pregnant and radiant and showing up to work?" 

"Her body, her beautiful green dress, her choice. More power to Hiba Bukhari and all the women who continue to shine and sparkle in the face of provocation," shared the Dil Banjaara actress. 

She added, "If only one could write it off as 'silly' it is meant to intimidate us into a copy invisibility. Don't fall for it." 

 Regardless of Mira's stance, Netizens stayed firm in their criticism believing that the Jhok Sarkar's choice of dressing was quite inappropriate and against the culture. 

Even the superstar's die-hard fans expressed their disappointment about her dressing. 

For the unversed, Hiba Bukhari announced her first pregnancy in a viral video with husband Arez Ahmed. 

