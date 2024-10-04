Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's song reel 'Tenu Sang Rakhna' showcases sibling love

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Alia Bhatt's strong connection with Vedang Raina in Jigra is all hearts! 

The duo in a joint Instagram post shared a reel on their recently released song Tenu Sang Rakhna in which they are each other's 'home.' 

In the clip, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star was seen walking on a roof wearing a white t-shirt with a drawing of siblings made on the front. 

She then goes and hugs Vedang, her on-screen brother, who is wearing a similar shirt but in black with ghar crafted on the backs in Hindi. 

They are seen singing Jigra's new song, Tenu Sang Rakhna. 

"Who’s your jigra? #Jigra in cinemas 11th October. #TenuSangRakhna," the caption of her post read. 


Shortly after the video leaked, fans were taken aback by their sibling bond and gushed in the comments section. 

One fan wrote, "They look so alike, it's as if they are long-lost siblings in real life too." 

"Real siblings vibe," shared another. 

The third commented, "Gonna wear this t-shirt to watch Jigra on 11th October definitely." 

Tenu Sang Rakhna, the soothing melody was released across social media platforms on October 3, 2024. 

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's collaboration with Indian rapper Diljit Dosanjh in Jigra is also being loved. 

