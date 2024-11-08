Yumna Zaidi's 'Nayab' wins at Listapad International Film Festival after Cannes

Yumna Zaidi is on cloud nine as her sports-drama film, Nayab, continues to reach new heights of success!
The Pyar Kay Sadkay actress took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the exciting news that Nayab has won the Special Diploma of the Judges at the 30th Listapad International Film Festival in Minsk, Belarus.
“I am truly honored to share this beautiful moment with you all. “Nayab” won the special diploma of the judges at the 30th Listapad International Film Festival Minsk – Belaraus,” Zaidi wrote alongside a clip of the ambassador of Pakistan in Belarus receiving the prestigious award.
She continued, “Govt of Pakistan sent Nayab to the festival. Nayab was part of competition. The award is being received by the ambassador of Pakistan in Belarus. This is a Jury Award.”
“This year 3.4 thousand applications from 124 countries were submitted for participation in the festival. Congratulations to Pakistan and the whole team,” Zaidi further added.
In May, Nayab won two prestigious Cannes awards including the titles of Best Foreign Film and Best First-Time Filmmaker in the feature film category.
Besides Zaidi, the film also stars Usama Khan Jawed Sheikh, M. Fawad Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Ehteshamuddin, Noreen Gulwani, Faryal Mehmood, Mahdi Qasmi, and Hani Taha.
Nayab was released in cinemas on January 26,2024.