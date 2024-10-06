India secures first win of Women’s T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan

The Indian cricket team defeated the Pakistan cricket team in the seventh fixture of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 6.
This win is for sure special and most wanted for India, as it is their first victory in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.
Meanwhile, it was Pakistan’s first defeat.
After winning the toss, Pakistan decided to bat first. India achieved the target of 106 runs for the loss of four wickets with seven balls remaining.
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a crucial role in the victory and scored 29 off 24 balls.
Meanwhile, opening batter Shafali Verma top-scored with a 35-ball 32.
Captain Fatima Sana was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, bagging two wickets for 23 runs in her four overs.
Now according to the points table, Pakistan team is on the third place, while New Zealand is on the first place and Australia is on the second place.
Pakistan's next match is against Australia, which will be played on Friday, October 11.