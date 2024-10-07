Sports

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner battle through ‘pain’ at Shanghai Masters

World numbers one and four are showing action at the Shanghai Masters right after the China Open

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
World numbers one and four are showing action at the Shanghai Masters right after the China Open
World numbers one and four are showing action at the Shanghai Masters right after the China Open

After world number one tennis player Jannik Sinner's admission of being tired after back-to-back matches, Carlos Alcaraz also opened up about his physical condition.

According to Sportskeeda, Alcaraz and Sinner advanced to the fourth round of the tournament after winning their third-round matches on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

The Italian tennis player after an hour and 39-minute match defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-6, while the Spaniard won an easy 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Wu Yibing.

Sinner said, “I'm just happy to be part of these kinds of matches as always, and, you know, it's, for sure, something good. But also, it's important for me that the day for tomorrow, I have one day off, which I need to recover, it's, for me, trying to prioritise this kind of thing now and hopefully be ready for after tomorrow.”

Moreover, the 21-year-old also revealed that he is feeling body pain, saying, “Well, I'm feeling great. Honestly, I'm feeling some pain in some parts of the body, but what is normal for tennis players, you know, we have to deal with it. I'm feeling great.”

Furthermore, four-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz has been vocal about the tough schedules of this season but has been participating in almost every tournament with the same spirit.

