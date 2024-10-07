Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’

Royal

Prince Harry's documentary series 'POLO' is set to premiere in December 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Prince Harry’s close friend Nacho Figueras has gotten candid about the upcoming documentary series, POLO.

On Saturday, the professional polo player, 47, reflected on his experience of working with a royal on Netflix's docuseries during his conversation with PEOPLE.

Beyond working with the Duke of Sussex, Nacho considers him a “dear friend.”

He said, “Look, to me, it's an honor to do anything with him. This is more his project than it is mine. It's an honor to know that I was able to help. And the show is not about me. It's not about him.”

On September 9, Netflix made the announcement about Harry’s new polo documentary series, which he is producing under his company Archewell Productions.

Nacho further added, “So we've been working very hard on it and we're very excited about the outcome.”

The streamer revealed on social media that POLO follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport.

Moreover, Duke has extended his solo trip to Lesotho and South Africa. He went there to represent his co-founded HIV charity, Sentebale.

It is pertinent to note that the upcoming docuseries will premiere in December 2024.

