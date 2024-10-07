LeBron James and son Bronny debut together in same NBA team

LeBron James and his eldest son Bronny James have debuted together in the same NBA team, Los Angeles Lakers.
The father-son duo became the first pair in Basketball history to play in the same team.
On Sunday, they played against Phoenix Suns in Palm Desert, east of Los Angeles.
The legendary player LeBron gained 19 points in just 16 minutes and 20 seconds before sitting out the second half, while his son could note score a single point more than 13 minutes on court.
After playing alongside his son, the 39-year old siad, “It was cool for both of us, especially our family. It’s definitely a moment I’ll never forget. As a father it means everything.”
He added, “For someone who didn’t have a dad growing up, to be able to have that influence on your son, to be able to have moments with your son, to work with your son – that’s one of the greatest things a father could ever hope for.”
There were moments on court when LeBron found it hard to believe that he’s making history with Bronny.
L.A Lakers will play against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 11, 2024.