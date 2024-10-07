Yumna Zaidi bids emotional adieu to 'family-like team' of 'Gentleman'

Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed's highly anticipated drama Gentleman comes to an end.
The finale episode of Gentleman aired on Sunday, October 6, 2024 with massive plot twists.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Nayab starlet offered the last glimpse into the sets of her shoot accompanied by a farewell note.
"Good bye to a beautiful journey, great memories, productive process, loved every bit of shooting it . Thank you to my family like team of “Gentleman. Bye Bye," she penned an emotional note as caption.
The goodbye post garnered a praiseworthy reaction from Yumna's Tere Bin co-star Wahaj Ali, "No doubt Gentleman remains a masterpiece forever. The script, the characters, the performances all were absolutely amazing."
He continued, "Thankyou Zarnab and Munna for giving us such a beautiful story."
On the other hand, her fans too poured love in the comments section.
One wrote, "You were beautiful like a rose. Great performance by you."
"Yumna pie. I love you," the second commented.
"Gonna miss this wonderful team. Hope to see you again under this team in the future," the third user noted.
After conquering hearts by playing Meerab, Yumna will now be remembered as Zarnab.
For the unversed, Yumna Zaidi won the Best Actress 2022 for drama Bakhtawar at the Hum Style Awards, 2024.