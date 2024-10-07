Trending

Yumna Zaidi bids emotional adieu to 'family-like team' of 'Gentleman'

Yumna Zaidi essayed the role of Zarnab in drama serial 'Gentleman' alongside Humayun Saeed

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Yumna Zaidi essayed the role of Zarnab in drama serial Gentleman alongside Humayun Saeed
Yumna Zaidi essayed the role of Zarnab in drama serial 'Gentleman' alongside Humayun Saeed 

Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed's highly anticipated drama Gentleman comes to an end. 

The finale episode of Gentleman aired on Sunday, October 6, 2024 with massive plot twists. 

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Nayab starlet offered the last glimpse into the sets of her shoot accompanied by a farewell note. 

"Good bye to a beautiful journey, great memories, productive process, loved every bit of shooting it . Thank you to my family like team of “Gentleman. Bye Bye," she penned an emotional note as caption. 


The goodbye post garnered a praiseworthy reaction from Yumna's Tere Bin co-star Wahaj Ali, "No doubt Gentleman remains a masterpiece forever. The script, the characters, the performances all were absolutely amazing." 

He continued, "Thankyou Zarnab and Munna for giving us such a beautiful story."

On the other hand, her fans too poured love in the comments section. 

One wrote, "You were beautiful like a rose. Great performance by you." 

"Yumna pie. I love you," the second commented. 

"Gonna miss this wonderful team. Hope to see you again under this team in the future," the third user noted. 

After conquering hearts by playing Meerab, Yumna will now be remembered as Zarnab.

For the unversed, Yumna Zaidi won the Best Actress 2022 for drama Bakhtawar at the Hum Style Awards, 2024. 

Mahira Khan documents 'years of sisterhood and love' as birthday tribute for BFF

Mahira Khan documents 'years of sisterhood and love' as birthday tribute for BFF

King Charles ‘frustrated’ recovery taking longer than Kate Middleton

King Charles ‘frustrated’ recovery taking longer than Kate Middleton
Aagha Ali breaks his long-awaited silence on divorce from Hina Altaf

Aagha Ali breaks his long-awaited silence on divorce from Hina Altaf

Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig

Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig

Trending News

Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Mahira Khan documents 'years of sisterhood and love' as birthday tribute for BFF
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Aagha Ali breaks his long-awaited silence on divorce from Hina Altaf
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Fahad Mustafa drops hilarious bloopers of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Hania Amir hops into Oxford street performance amid 'KMKT' success
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
'Singham Again' trailer: Ranveer Singh's gesture for Deepika Padukone charms fans
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' filming hits floors in London
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Lucky Ali expresses his desire to visit ancestral village Bhera in Paksitan
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Danish Taimoor and his team gather to honour grand success of 'Jaan Nisar'
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
‘Stree 2:’ Amar Kaushik recalls funny backstory of Akshay Kumar cameo
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Priyanka Chopra sends 'million magic wishes' to sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri feast on thali full of Gujrati food
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad