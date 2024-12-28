Trending

Saba Qamar stuns in thrilling behind-the-scene photos from latest TVC

Saba Qamar is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project, 'Case No 9'

  • December 28, 2024
Saba Qamar has once again proven her acting prowess!

The Hindi Medium actress took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share behind-the-scene glimpses from her latest TV commercial (TVC) shoot.

“Working on this TVC has been an absolute pleasure, and I just want to take a moment to thank everyone who made it such an incredible experience,” Saba wrote along a carousel of BTS photos from the set, showcasing her versatility in different looks and settings.

In one photo, the Pakistani Diva could be seen reviewing a shot with the director, clad in gym attire, sitting on a fitness machine.

Another showed her elegantly dressed in a black gown, strumming a guitar against a stunning backdrop of flowing red curtains.

Meanwhile, the next images featured her in a red leather jacket, seated on a bike amidst a snowy landscape.


In the caption, Saba Qamar expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the entire crew involved in the TVC, including the director, stylists, and crew.

“Thank you all for this unforgettable experience!” she concluded.

On the work front, Saba Qamar is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project, Case No 9.

