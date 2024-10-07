King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy

King Charles has shown a brilliant act of roaring courage by putting himself in danger to save the British throne!
Per Daily Mail, Your Majesty’s doctors have allowed him to “pause his cancer treatment” for 11 days just so he can fly out to mark a very high-profile visit to Australia next week.
The Monarch will land in the country on October 18, then stop by Sydney and Canberra to carry out royal engagements.
Without pausing for a breath, King Charles shall directly head for a state visit to Samoa from there for attending the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).
It has been further informed that Your Majesty will be continuing with his cancer treatment for now, but as soon as he leaves for Australia, it will be briefly halted until his return to the United Kingdom.
While this must surely be worrying Queen Camilla, who has been both publicly and privately asking her husband not to risk his treatment for the British throne, there’s one good news attached.
Since doctors have consented King Charles to put his weekly cancer treatment on hold for a short period of time, it means that his health is improving.