Kangana Ranaut takes brutal dig at Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Kangana Ranaut lamented the decline of women-centric films and its impact on box office results amid Alia Bhatt’s Jigra release.

After Bhatt’s movie did not make an extraordinary mark on the opening day, the Rascals star took to her Instagram story to take a jab. 

“When you destroy women-centric films and make sure that they don't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks,” Kangana’s story read.

Notably, the Double Dhamaal star did not take any names in her story, but speculations are rife that it might be directed towards Bhatt’s own action-thriller.

According to Sacnilk, Jigra grossed approximately ₹4.25 crore on its first day for all languages in India 

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time Kangana commented on the Darling star’s movie.

At the time of Gangubai Kathiawadi’s release, she had called her a ‘romcom bimbo.’

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut’s own career seems to be in tatters with her film Emergency under the scanner. 

