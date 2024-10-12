Royal

King Charles gives final verdict on monarchy's future in Australia

King Charles and Queen Camilla set to embark on their first international trip this month since ascending to throne in 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
King Charles gives final verdict on monarchy's future in Australia

King Charles has shared his honest thoughts on the subject of axing monarchy in Australia and replacing him as a head of state.

In a surprising yet bold move, just a few days ahead of his royal trip to Australia, as a Head of State, Charles has made his intensions regarding the future of monarchy in the country of Oceania.

As reported by DailyMail, a Buckingham Palace official sent a letter to Australian Republic Movement to clear Charles stance on sticking to his existing position in the region, rather than marking any new change in policy.

"The King appreciated that you took the time to write and asked me to reply on his behalf," read the letter, which was written in March.

"Please be assured that your views on this matter have been noted very carefully,” the letter added.

The letter further revealed, "His Majesty, as a constitutional monarch, acts on the advice of his Ministers, and whether Australia becomes a republic is therefore a matter for the Australian public to decide."

It further elaborated that King and Queen have a "deep love and affection" for Australia and "your thoughtfulness in writing as you did is warmly appreciated".

King Charles and Queen Camilla will kick off their international trip to Australia and Samoa on October 18, 2024.

Royal News

