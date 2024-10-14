Entertainment

BTS’ Jin confirms solo album release date after military return

BTS star Jin released his first debut solo album 'The Astronaut' in 2022

  • October 14, 2024
BTS member Jin will be making a major comeback with his debut album after military release.

The K-pop musician has confirmed the release date of his most-awaited solo album.

BigHit revealed to DISPATCH, “Jin is preparing an album with the goal of releasing it in November” and “We will reveal more details as soon as they are finalised,” on October 14.

Back in June, Jin left some hits for his fans about the new album under Jimin’s announcement. He wrote, “Jimin, it's me next. I'll sing too.”

He came back from his mandatory military service on June 12 2024 and ever since then he has been busy with work.

The Even If I Die, It's You crooner recently made the announcement about his upcoming show on Wewerse

“I recorded and filmed a variety show. I try to show my face as much as possible and work on my main job.” he announced.

The Netflix variety show titled Kian’s Bizarre B&B is scheduled to release next year, as per Soompi.

Jin made his official solo debut in 2022 with The Astronaut.

