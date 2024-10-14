Alia Bhatt makes emotional health confession after ‘Jigra’ release

Alia Bhatt is opening up about her health diagnosis after the release of her highly anticipated film Jigra!
During a recent conversation with an Indian newswire, The Lallantop, the Student of the Year star revealed that she has ADHD (attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder), and how has been struggling with it since childhood.
The actress opened up about how her condition led her to zone out during conversations and in classrooms.
A psychological evaluation confirmed that Bhatt is high on the ADHD spectrum, which gave her a possible explanation about her behavior and thought processes.
“I have ADHD - Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Whenever I told about this to my friends, they were like, 'We always knew'. This is not some sort of revelation. But, I didn't know. Then, I understood why I am at peace in front of the camera,” said the Badrinath ki Dulhania actress.
To note, ADHD is a neurodevelopment disorder of childhood, where a person finds it difficult to stay focused and acts impulsive.
She also explained how becoming a mother made her have a sense of presence as daughter Raha brings her peace.
"Now after Raha, when I am with her, I am most present,” Bhatt added.
Alia Bhatt also recalled her wedding day and revealed how she refused her makeup artist’s request to be given two hours for makeup. She insisted to keep a minimal makeup look so that the sitting time gets reduced.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt’s latest film Jigra, which was released on October 11, 2024, is getting mixed reviews from the fans and critics.