Trending

Alia Bhatt makes emotional health confession after ‘Jigra’ release

Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Jigra’ was released on Friday, October 11, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Alia Bhatt makes emotional health confession after ‘Jigra’ release
Alia Bhatt makes emotional health confession after ‘Jigra’ release

Alia Bhatt is opening up about her health diagnosis after the release of her highly anticipated film Jigra!

During a recent conversation with an Indian newswire, The Lallantop, the Student of the Year star revealed that she has ADHD (attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder), and how has been struggling with it since childhood.

The actress opened up about how her condition led her to zone out during conversations and in classrooms.

A psychological evaluation confirmed that Bhatt is high on the ADHD spectrum, which gave her a possible explanation about her behavior and thought processes.

“I have ADHD - Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Whenever I told about this to my friends, they were like, 'We always knew'. This is not some sort of revelation. But, I didn't know. Then, I understood why I am at peace in front of the camera,” said the Badrinath ki Dulhania actress.

To note, ADHD is a neurodevelopment disorder of childhood, where a person finds it difficult to stay focused and acts impulsive.

She also explained how becoming a mother made her have a sense of presence as daughter Raha brings her peace.

"Now after Raha, when I am with her, I am most present,” Bhatt added.

Alia Bhatt also recalled her wedding day and revealed how she refused her makeup artist’s request to be given two hours for makeup. She insisted to keep a minimal makeup look so that the sitting time gets reduced.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt’s latest film Jigra, which was released on October 11, 2024, is getting mixed reviews from the fans and critics.

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'

Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country

King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Trending News

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan remembers uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 76th birthday
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Alia Bhatt receives loads of love from Samantha Ruth Prabhu amid 'Jigra' criticism
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Ananya Panday displays her love for crying: 'I feel really good'
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Kareena Kapoor offers major 'Monday Motivation' with Mat Pilates session
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Hania Amir acknowledges 'Jigra' star Alia Bhatt's talent
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Vaani Kapoor's film 'Khel Khel Mein' hits Netflix screens
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Ranbir Kapoor channels 'Channa Mereya' vibes in viral clip from fashion show
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Maya Ali gushes over fellow actor Bilal Ashraf's sizzling photoshoot
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Sonam Kapoor shares cutesy picture of her son Vayu: 'growin up quick'
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Alia Bhatt makes candid confessions about 'Hera Pheri' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Bilal Ashraf drops BTS footage from upcoming project
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Salman Khan faces security threat following Baba Siddique's tragic murder