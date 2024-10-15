Emmad Irfani is 'in awe' of Hania Amir's immaculate career path

Emmad Irfani sings praises for Hania Amir.
The Jalan star sat for a candid chat with a local media outlet where he expressed his admiration for the superstar.
“She is a thorough professional I think and an absolute brilliant actress. I am in awe of Hania,” the actor revealed.
He added, “The landscape and the success she has earned in the past 7 to 8 years is amazing. I want to steal her path and follow in her footsteps."
As soon as Emmad’s statement about Hania surfaced all through social media, her die-hard fans penned their opinions in the comments section.
One user agreed, “She does have that superstar aura.”
“She is instantly beautiful,” the second user penned.
The third effused, “She deserves more and has earned what Allah had chosen for her due to her hard work.”
Recently, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress has been in the news owing to her resemblance to the Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt.
To note, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actor's stardom has crossed heights as she was previously invited on stage by the Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh during his London concert.
For the unversed, Hania Amir is currently riding high in the success of her drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opposite Fahad Mustafa.