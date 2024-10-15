Prince William set to attend community event after King Charles’ new outing

Prince William attended a community event hosted by the NFL Foundation UK right after King Charles made a grand entrance at the International Investment Summit.
The NFL Foundation works for young adults living in deprived areas through flag football.
During the public appearance, the Prince of Wales met representatives from NFL UK and community partners to learn about the Foundation's impact on youth development.
Moreover, Flag football is also set to debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.
The future king participated in many activities hosted by the organisation alongside young people from across the UK.
William was joined by NFL players including Louis Rees-Zammit, a Welsh athlete playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Phoebe Schecter, captain of the GB Women's Flag Football Team.
His public appearance came after the monarch attended a high-profile event on October 14, 2024.
During the summit, King Charles III shook hands with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
He also greeted renowned Summit sponsors including executives from HSBC UK, Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays and Octopus Energy during his 45-minute appearance.