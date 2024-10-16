Shawn Mendes leaves fans mesmerized with powerful vocals at Nashville concert

Shawn Mendes’ vocal range continues to surprise fans worldwide.
The Why Why Why crooner performed in Nashville on Tuesday and proved his vocal prowess with the soulful track.
He posted a clip from the show on Instagram and added a red heart emoji in the caption.
In the viral video, Shawn was hitting high notes while playing a musical instrument on stage.
His fans couldn’t resist the urge to appreciate his versatile composition skills.
“A vocal that brings lightness and purity ... this is so beautiful!” a fan wrote under the post.
Another commented, “You're the best! Can't wait to see u in toronto after 5 years.”
A third noted, “If you could feel what I feel when I watch this video, that this boy is back, I have no words to describe how proud I am of him and how much I love him.”
Moreover, the Treat You Better singer is set to release his new album, Shawn, on November 15, 2024.
Shawn also has some “big tour” plans after the release of his most-awaited album. However, the tour dates have not been announced yet.