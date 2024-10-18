Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez planning a HUGE comeback after Ben Affleck split?

The ‘Unstoppable’ actress makes huge move to elevate her career after divorcing Ben Affleck

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
Jennifer Lopez is truly “unstoppable” and her latest move is a proof of it!

The American actress, amid navigating her life as a single after filing for a divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck, is planning to make it big in the music industry, once again.

As per a source, the Atlas actress is gearing up to score a “big dance hit” in the upcoming days, and is meeting professionals to make her dream a reality.

“They have reached out to songwriters. She wants a big dance hit,” told the insider to Page Six, adding, “Her priority [career-wise] is music. There is no point of her going into it unless it’s big, and critics say it’s the old Lopez. She needs a big banger.”

It was also reported that the Marry Me actress isn’t planning to stop at only one song, instead, she is going to make a “whole album.”

“She wants to get hits, and put out a new album,” said the source, adding that the actress had released multiple hits throughout her career and cannot accept the fact that her last album, This Is Me…Now, could not make it big.

“She wants to wash away the stink of ‘This is Me Now,'” said the tipster.

Jennifer Lopez, who released her last album, This Is Me…Now, earlier this year in February, could not get success in making in to the top 20 on the Billboard Top 200.

The actress-singer-songwriter then hinted towards retirement from the industry just before releasing the album.

“The truth is I don’t even know if I’ll ever make another album after this. Don’t tell Benny [Medina, her longtime manager] that that’s what I’m thinking — this might be my last album ever,” said JLo.

On the personal front, Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about navigating life after separation from Ben Affleck, new dating plans, and personal struggles, in an interview.

