Kate Middleton makes new strategy to benefit people suffering from cancer

The Princess of Wales returned to public facing duties earlier this month after completing chemotherapy

  by Web Desk
  October 18, 2024
Kate Middleton who met a cancer patient Liz Hatton at Windsor castle earlier this month has vowed to "do more" for the people suffering from the deadly disease.

Princess Kate herself had a tumultuous year following her cancer diagnosis in January as she went through nine-month long chemotherapy, and is now "determined" to change her difficult experience into her strength to benefit others.

A well-placed source exclusively told Life&Style "In September, she publicly vowed to help others through their journeys, and Kate is following through."

They went on to share, "Meeting Liz was emotional for Kate, but her work has only just begun. She wants to do more. Kate really is determined to turn her difficult experience into something that benefits others."

The source also confirmed that not only Kate will meet more sufferers personally, "her more important role will be working behind the scenes, in ways no one ever needs to find out about."

“Kate doesn’t want to take away from the cancer researchers, nurses and doctors who are doing the hardest jobs. She says they’re the ones who need to get the credit, not her," added the insider.

Kate Middleton met the families of three girls who lost their lives during Southport stabbing incident at a Taylor Swift-themed workshop in July.

King Charles, Queen Camilla share first statement after landing in Australia
Prince Andrew’s new ‘tactic’ to hold onto Royal Lodge REVEALED
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
King Charles, Queen Camilla release delightful video message amid Australia tour
Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour
King Charles spotted at Heathrow airport before jetting off to Australia: Photos
Prince Harry’s UK return depends on ONE condition of Meghan Markle
Prince William cracks naughty joke after dog jumps at him during latest appearance
King Charles once ‘shrieked’ at food wrap: New book reveals
Prince Harry pushes permanent return to UK further away than ever
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
King Charles makes emotional confession about Australia before kicking off tour