Kate Middleton makes new strategy to benefit people suffering from cancer

Kate Middleton who met a cancer patient Liz Hatton at Windsor castle earlier this month has vowed to "do more" for the people suffering from the deadly disease.
Princess Kate herself had a tumultuous year following her cancer diagnosis in January as she went through nine-month long chemotherapy, and is now "determined" to change her difficult experience into her strength to benefit others.
A well-placed source exclusively told Life&Style "In September, she publicly vowed to help others through their journeys, and Kate is following through."
They went on to share, "Meeting Liz was emotional for Kate, but her work has only just begun. She wants to do more. Kate really is determined to turn her difficult experience into something that benefits others."
The source also confirmed that not only Kate will meet more sufferers personally, "her more important role will be working behind the scenes, in ways no one ever needs to find out about."
“Kate doesn’t want to take away from the cancer researchers, nurses and doctors who are doing the hardest jobs. She says they’re the ones who need to get the credit, not her," added the insider.
Kate Middleton met the families of three girls who lost their lives during Southport stabbing incident at a Taylor Swift-themed workshop in July.