South Africa, New Zealand to compete in women’s T20 World cup final

New Zealand and South Africa are gearing up against each other in Women’s T20 World Cup finale, happening at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 20, 2024.
The final would highlight the two teams that have played the most courageous cricket, developing the new interest in cricket fans.
“We are going to win this thing now,” expressed by South African team.
Similarly, Sophie Devine who lost by Australia in 2010, now become New Zealand skipper stated, "We are really excited about the final. We have nothing to lose and that is a great space to be.”
While, Anneke Bosch, a South-African player cited "I'm just incredibly proud of everyone and the team and just the way that we approached this whole World Cup and how we've played throughout," after winning the match.
Despite making only 128-9, which seemed 10 to 15 runs on a slow pitch, the kiwis defended their total impressively, against relentless batting line-up as England learnt in their group match.
In the past 12 months, the South Africans have grown as Nonkululeko Mlaba astonished as second highest wicket taker and Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka represented the bowling attack with strong backing.
The match was set to take place in Bangladesh but due to political unrest, the competition is shifted to United Arab Emirates (UAE)