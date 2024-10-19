Sports

South Africa, New Zealand to compete in women’s T20 World cup final

New Zealand and South Africa's teams have qualified for the T20 Women World Cup final

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
New Zealand and South Africa qualified for the T20 Women World Cup final
New Zealand and South Africa qualified for the T20 Women World Cup final

New Zealand and South Africa are gearing up against each other in Women’s T20 World Cup finale, happening at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

The final would highlight the two teams that have played the most courageous cricket, developing the new interest in cricket fans.

“We are going to win this thing now,” expressed by South African team.

Similarly, Sophie Devine who lost by Australia in 2010, now become New Zealand skipper stated, "We are really excited about the final. We have nothing to lose and that is a great space to be.”

While, Anneke Bosch, a South-African player cited "I'm just incredibly proud of everyone and the team and just the way that we approached this whole World Cup and how we've played throughout," after winning the match.

Despite making only 128-9, which seemed 10 to 15 runs on a slow pitch, the kiwis defended their total impressively, against relentless batting line-up as England learnt in their group match.

In the past 12 months, the South Africans have grown as Nonkululeko Mlaba astonished as second highest wicket taker and Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka represented the bowling attack with strong backing.

The match was set to take place in Bangladesh but due to political unrest, the competition is shifted to United Arab Emirates (UAE) 

South Africa, New Zealand to compete in women’s T20 World cup final

South Africa, New Zealand to compete in women’s T20 World cup final
King Charles, Queen Camilla face brutal snub in Australia from state premiers

King Charles, Queen Camilla face brutal snub in Australia from state premiers
Ronaldo shares powerful message after striking late winning goal for Al Nassr

Ronaldo shares powerful message after striking late winning goal for Al Nassr
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles

Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles

Sports News

Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Ronaldo shares powerful message after striking late winning goal for Al Nassr
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Rafael Nadal all set for ‘nostalgic’ final play with Novak Djokovic
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Rafael Nadal makes shocking statement about his last match
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Ben Stokes apologises to teammates for losing cool during captaincy debut
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Babar Azam reacts to Pakistan's win over England in second test
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Danielle Collins set to return in 2025 despite announcing retirement plans
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Carlos Alcaraz outshines Rafael Nadal at Six Kings Slam semi-final
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Serena Williams shares major health update after undergoing surgery
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Wayne Rooney expresses surprise over Tuchel’s appointment as England head coach
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
NBA star Lonzo Ball celebrates comeback with solid performance in pre-season clash
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Daniil Medvedev smashes racket in frustration after quarterfinal exit to Sinner