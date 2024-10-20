Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner dazzle at Academy Museum Gala

The Kardashian sisters know how to make a grand entrance at star-studded events.
On Saturday, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashain attended the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder donned an iconic skintight, sleeveless two-toned dress. She wrapped up the look with a long black skirt with a cutout-style waistband.
While, Kendall graced the red carpet with a black halter neck dress with bold cutouts at the bodice.
The supermodel went for a full face of matte makeup and a big diamond earrings to finish the look.
Kim wore a super-cinched corset paired with a long and soft, flowing robe.
The SKIMS founder chose 30 carats worth of diamond earrings and rings from Tiffany & Co for the accessories.
Kim's appearance at the star-studded event came a day after she embarked on a Halloween-inspired trip with mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and their families.
Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Tyler Perry, and Academy Museum trustee Dr. Eric Esrailian co-chaired the gala.
Meanwhile, the Annual Academy Museum Gala’s host committee included Hollywood celebrities like Kirsten Dunst, Ariana Grande, Zoë Kravitz, Demi Moore, Saoirse Ronan, and Jennifer Lawrence.