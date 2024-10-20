Kriti Sanon felicitated with Bazaar Women of the Year Award

Kriti Sanon is overwhelmed with happiness as she receives the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Award 2024.
On Instagram this Saturday, the Mimi actress documented the honour, expressing her heartfelt thankyou.
"Woman of the Year-Actor. Thankyou bazaar India for this honour!" the Luka Chuppi star captioned her post.
The star, who looked sharp in a grey suit and bun, dedicated her trophy to all the women out there.
During the event, the Crew actress revealed that the award meant a lot to her especially at the time when she has ventured as both producer and entrepreneur.
She held the trophy and said, "It's so nice to be here today, celebrating women, in the presence of so many amazing women."
Sanon continued, "The year 2024 has really gone very well for me with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (her film), The Crew, where all three women crashed the box office. And, Hyphen, of course, my brand completing a year, which is too special for me."
"I am now ending this year with Do Patti, which is also my first production, releasing on October 25 on Netflix. It is just a little overwhelming because I feel like getting here has been a journey and a very fulfilling one," the superstar noted.
To note, the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Award revolved around a unique feature this year, with the aim at creating a chain empowerment for women.