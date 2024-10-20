Trending

Kriti Sanon felicitated with Bazaar Women of the Year Award

'Crew' actress Kriti Sanon achieves a new milestone amidst her budding career and entrepreneurship

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
Kriti Sanon is overwhelmed with happiness as she receives the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Award 2024. 

On Instagram this Saturday, the Mimi actress documented the honour, expressing her heartfelt thankyou. 

"Woman of the Year-Actor. Thankyou bazaar India for this honour!" the Luka Chuppi star captioned her post. 

The star, who looked sharp in a grey suit and bun, dedicated her trophy to all the women out there. 

During the event, the Crew actress revealed that the award meant a lot to her especially at the time when she has ventured as both producer and entrepreneur. 


She held the trophy and said, "It's so nice to be here today, celebrating women, in the presence of so many amazing women."

Sanon continued, "The year 2024 has really gone very well for me with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (her film), The Crew, where all three women crashed the box office. And, Hyphen, of course, my brand completing a year, which is too special for me."

"I am now ending this year with Do Patti, which is also my first production, releasing on October 25 on Netflix. It is just a little overwhelming because I feel like getting here has been a journey and a very fulfilling one," the superstar noted. 

To note, the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Award revolved around a unique feature this year, with the aim at creating a chain empowerment for women. 

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz reveal depth of love in recent post
Urwa Hocane expresses love for her mother in a poignant birthday post
Priyanka Chopra serves major Sunday style inspiration in latest mirror selfie
Hiba Bukhari shares useful piece of advice for fellow pregnant women
Aditya Roy Kapur unveils most desirable qualities in woman
Mawra Hocane shares 'favourite memory' with mom on her birthday
Shraddha Kapoor reflects on dating ‘alcoholic partner,’ being ‘Half Girlfriend’
Hania Aamir pens sweet birthday wish to Yashma Gill
Diljit Dosanjh marks new milestone amid his Dil-Luminati tour
Alia Bhatt resembles daughter Raha in never-before-seen photos: SEE
12 years of 'SOTY': Karan Johar shares special memories from film's set
Saba Qamar shares her ultimate morning bliss