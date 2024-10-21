Sports

Sophie Devine hails Amelia Kerr as New Zealand wins Women’s T20 World Cup

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
New Zealand women’s team skipper Sophie Devine praises all-rounder Amelia Kerr for her significant role in the team’s historic T20 World Cup 2024 win.

According to CricTracker, the Kiwis defeated South Africa by 32 runs on Sunday, October 20, 2024, to win their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup trophy.

Kerr, with her all-rounder performance, played a key role in her team’s triumph. She scored 43 runs in 38 balls, helping New Zealand to finish at 158/5 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, South Africa only managed to make 126 runs at the end of the match after losing nine wickets. Kerr bagged three wickets for 24 runs in four overs.

The 24-year-old’s phenomenal performance sparked appreciation from the captain, who called her a “once-in-a-generation player,”

Devine, in a post-match presentation ceremony, lauded the all-rounder, saying, “We all know she’s a once-in-a-generation player. Physically to do what she did with the bat, I think she can’t feel her legs. She is not a bad cricketer, but the person that she is, the world is her oyster, and is great.”

She further expressed, “Hard to put into words what it means, not just to me but to this group of players. And for New Zealand Cricket as well. It’s been a long time between drinks. The great thing about this group is we’ve known what we’ve been trying to achieve for the last 18 months.”

Furthermore, the winning team, New Zealand, took home $2.34 million along with the trophy, while the runners-up, South Africa, received $1.17 million.

