Charles Leclerc dominates US GP after Lando Norris, Max Verstappen clash

Charles Leclerc has won his third Formula One race of the season while his rivals Lando Norris and Max Verstappen were busy in a controversial finish.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz ended up behind his teammate but won second place at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday
After the race, the 2022 Formula One World Drivers' Championship runner up said, “It wasn’t an easy weekend but I had the confidence in the race. We still had the upper hand, we couldn’t have dreamed for better.”
During this F1 season, he has bagged Monaco Grand Prix and Italian Grand Prix.
Moreover, the US GP turned out to be a “momentum killer” for the McLaren driver.
“But we came in here with our mind open, not expecting to dominate or just win or anything. The fact that Ferrari was so quick today showed they’re just as competitive,” Lando shared.
He added, “Even if I came around turn one in first, I would never have finished first or second and I only could have finished third. But the one guy I need to beat is Max and that’s the guy I didn’t beat today.”
When it comes to the driver standings, the 27-year old motor-sport driver comes third behind Max and Lando.