Sports

Charles Leclerc dominates US GP after Lando Norris, Max Verstappen clash

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc wins US Grand Prix while Carlos Sainz gets P2 with 18 points

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
Charles Leclerc dominates US GP after Lando Norris, Max Verstappen clash
Charles Leclerc dominates US GP after Lando Norris, Max Verstappen clash

Charles Leclerc has won his third Formula One race of the season while his rivals Lando Norris and Max Verstappen were busy in a controversial finish.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz ended up behind his teammate but won second place at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday

After the race, the 2022 Formula One World Drivers' Championship runner up said, “It wasn’t an easy weekend but I had the confidence in the race. We still had the upper hand, we couldn’t have dreamed for better.”

During this F1 season, he has bagged Monaco Grand Prix and Italian Grand Prix.

Moreover, the US GP turned out to be a “momentum killer” for the McLaren driver.

“But we came in here with our mind open, not expecting to dominate or just win or anything. The fact that Ferrari was so quick today showed they’re just as competitive,” Lando shared.

He added, “Even if I came around turn one in first, I would never have finished first or second and I only could have finished third. But the one guy I need to beat is Max and that’s the guy I didn’t beat today.”

When it comes to the driver standings, the 27-year old motor-sport driver comes third behind Max and Lando.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s emotional Australian War Memorial visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s emotional Australian War Memorial visit
Zara Tindall marks big milestone with Mike as King Charles 'attacked' in Australia

Zara Tindall marks big milestone with Mike as King Charles 'attacked' in Australia
Ryan Reynolds cheers for David Tennant’s controversial series ‘Rivals’

Ryan Reynolds cheers for David Tennant’s controversial series ‘Rivals’
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar

Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar

Sports News

Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Lionel Messi sets sights to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo in World Cup feat
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Sophie Devine hails Amelia Kerr as New Zealand wins Women’s T20 World Cup
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy reveals shocking update on cancer diagnosis
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Lando Norris takes pole with 'best lap of my career' from Max Verstappen
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
South Africa, New Zealand to compete in women’s T20 World cup final
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Ronaldo shares powerful message after striking late winning goal for Al Nassr
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Rafael Nadal all set for ‘nostalgic’ final play with Novak Djokovic
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Rafael Nadal makes shocking statement about his last match
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Ben Stokes apologises to teammates for losing cool during captaincy debut