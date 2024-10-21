Varun Dhawan portrays Priyanka Chopra's on-screen dad in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024
Varun Dhawan is gearing up to charm fans in Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian spin-off of the American series Citadel.

On Monday, the Student of The Year actor dropped an exciting video featuring Priyanka Chopra where he unveiled his character of Rahi Gambir.

The footage kicked off with PeeCee’s character introducing her daughter to her grandfather stating,” Your grandfather is the toughest person I’ve ever met.”

Further into the clip, Rahi further continues with Varun performing the action sequences in a fiery look.


Soon after the post did rounds, fans thronged the comments section expressing excitement.

One fan asked, ‘ Varun is father of Priyanka in the series?”

Another expressed, “Outstanding performance Varun brother.”

A third user exclaimed, “Can’t wait to sit and binge-watch the whole show and simp on Rahi.”

Helmed by Raj and DK the thriller starred Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.

The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Raj & DK are serving as executive producers on Citadel: Honey Bunny which is swet to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024. 

