Entertainment

Benny Blanco gives new title to Selena Gomez after engagement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced engagement in an intimate way on December 12, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024


Benny Blanco has upgrades Selena Gomez’s status from girlfriend to “wifey.”

The lovebirds first worked on the 2019 single, I Can't Get Enough, and later on started dating in June 2023.

On Thursday, the Rare Beauty founder announced her engagement with boyfriend Benny on social media.

Benny gave a new title to his fiancée in the comment section, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Selena posted a photo dump of the intimate engagement and flaunted a huge diamond ring in the first frame.

She captioned the post, “forever begins now.”

The Only Murders in the Building starlet and her fiancée were packed in a PDA in the last frame.

Moreover, the bride-to-be also proudly dropped a mirror selfie, showing off her new ring in her Instagram Stories.

In one clip, Selena can be seen showing off her ring to a friend in a facetime.

On the relationship front, after confirming their romance, Benny and Selena made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Emmys in January.


Moreover, the couple also spend this years Thanksgiving together and Halloween together.

Now, fans are waiting impatiently for their wedding announcement.

