Meghan Markle celebrates baby news as Prince Harry debunks divorce rumors

Meghan Markle celebrated a huge good news just a few days after Prince Harry debunked divorce rumors.
The Duchess of Sussex was a sight to behold in an all-pink outfit as she joined her girl pals to celebrate the exciting baby news.
Meghan turned heads in a pink Posse dress at the baby shower of her friend Samantha Stone.
In an adorable photo shared by Meghan's friend Kelly McKee Zafjen on her Instagram, the mom-of-two could be seen beaming with joy standing next to her girlies, who were also wearing matching outfits.
Mckee captioned her post, "I love a theme. Wear Pink she said!Celebrating our sweet baby girl coming oh so soon! Adore you @samanthamstone and can’t wait to meet baby Stone. She’s a lucky little girl to have a mama like you. Love, Auntie Kelly."
This exciting good news from the former Suits actress comes a few days after Prince Harry broken his silence over divorce speculation surrounding the royal couple ever since they have parted ways professionally.
In his recent conversation at New York Times DealBook Summit, Harry noted sarcastically mentioned that he and Meghan have already divorced at least 10 times.