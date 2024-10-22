Entertainment

Shakira announces new dates for North American Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour

Shakira postponed the start date of her North American tour last week, due to high demand for tickets

  • October 22, 2024
Shakira is giving treat to its North American fans!

After postponing the North American leg of her 2025 Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour from November to May 2025, Shakira has now made an exciting announcement.

On Monday, the Te Felicito singer announced that her tour in North America will add more stadium shows to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Now, the North American tour dates will begin from Tuesday, May 13, in Charlotte, N.C. at the Bank of America Stadium before concluding on Monday, June 30, in San Francisco at Oracle Park.

On Friday, October 18, Shakira shared the announcement on her Instagram Stories.

“The demand for tickets and more shows has reached the point that our tour now requires stadiums in the USA and more dates so I can see as many of you as possible,” she wrote.

Shakria continued, "The production of my show is now also so much larger and unlike anything I’ve done before. As a result, we’re elevating my North America run from arenas to stadiums and the dates will be shifted to May 2025, right after my Latin American tour.”

The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which is in support of her latest album, marks Shakira's first world tour since 2018's El Dorado World Tour.

