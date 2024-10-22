Tom Holland set to make debut in Christopher Nolan’s new film

Tom Holland has packed his schedule for 2025 to cast a spell of success on big screen.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the renowned star has signed a deal with Christopher Nolan to star in his new film.
While juggling the filming of the highly-anticipated Spider-Man 4, he will simultaneously shoot the new movie.
This project will mark the first collaboration between Tom and Christopher.
Moreover, the Interstellar director has also signed Matt Damon to star alongside Tom.
Shortly after the news broke about the collaborating between the two celebrities, fans could not hold their excitement and swarmed the social media to share their expectations.
A fan wrote under the Instagram post about the news, “I feel like RDJ and Florence weren't exactly lead unlike Holland but hey that's impressive too.”
Another commented, “okay 2 of them blockbusters making hugs box office when other actors all floping hard.”
“you know he's done 3 indine movies all Award winning and 6 marvel movies all them all time blockbusters and don't forget about pixar movie onward,” the third noted.
After the success of Oppenheimer, Christopher’s most-awaited film will reportedly release on July 17, 2026.