Ayeza Khan exudes glamour in signature 'headache' pose

  • October 22, 2024
Ayeza Khan channelled her inner model Julia Fox in a new social media update!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Pyaray Afzal star flaunted savage look with her 14.3 M followers.

In the photo, Khan looked drop dead gorgeous acing the winged eyeliner just like life with her bronze lip gloss shining through.

She had her hair neatly tied back with long dangling florets, adding more appeal.

What became the main highlight of the look is her intense expression while gazing straight into the camera.

“I call this pose. The Headache,” Khan captioned her post.


Shortly after Khan’s ‘headache’ pose went viral, her ardent fans penned their hilarious takes in the comments section.

One fan wrote, “You call this pose ‘’Headache” I call this post Mubashira Jafar condition after got divorce by Mohib.”

Another added, “Fierce.”

“Ayeza rocks,” the third effused.

“On this I call you maleficent,” expressed the fourth.

On the professional front, Ayeza Khan offered a peek into the filming and behind the scenes madness of her forthcoming project Humraaz co-starring Feroze Khan.

During a fan meet and greet session, she also teased that her big film debut is in the works. 

