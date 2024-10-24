Akshay Kumar confirms Salman Khan’s cameo in ‘Singham Again?'

Akshay Kumar has hinted at Salman Khan's highly-anticipated cameo in Singham Again, sparking excitement among fans.
The Housefull 2 actor took to his Instagram account to share a photo from lunch with the film's film's star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and director Rohit Shetty on October 24, 2024.
However, it was his caption which caught the fans eyes and raised their excitement.
Kumar wrote the word “Chulbul,” in the caption as a nod to Khan's iconic character Chulbul Pandey, from the Dabangg franchise, hinting towards his cameo in the film.
Earlier, an Indian outlet Pinkvilla reported that Khan had agreed to a cameo in Singham Again, despite
The sources confirmed that Khan filmed his part on October 22, 2024, at Film City.
"Rohit met Salman Khan recently and spoke to him about the grand plans in place to welcome him. Salman heard it out and said, 'It's you and Ajay. You are brothers. That's enough for a reason for me to do the cameo,'. The unit is all charged up with this newest addition to Singham Again,” they revealed.
However, the makers of film have not made any official announcement of Salman Khan’s cameo.
Singham Again is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 1, 2024.