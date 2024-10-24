Trending

Akshay Kumar confirms Salman Khan’s cameo in ‘Singham Again?'

Singham Again is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 1, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024
Akshay Kumar hints at Salman Khan’s cameo in ‘Singham Again’
Akshay Kumar hints at Salman Khan’s cameo in ‘Singham Again’

Akshay Kumar has hinted at Salman Khan's highly-anticipated cameo in Singham Again, sparking excitement among fans.

The Housefull 2 actor took to his Instagram account to share a photo from lunch with the film's film's star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and director Rohit Shetty on October 24, 2024.

However, it was his caption which caught the fans eyes and raised their excitement.

Kumar wrote the word “Chulbul,” in the caption as a nod to Khan's iconic character Chulbul Pandey, from the Dabangg franchise, hinting towards his cameo in the film.

Earlier, an Indian outlet Pinkvilla reported that Khan had agreed to a cameo in Singham Again, despite

The sources confirmed that Khan filmed his part on October 22, 2024, at Film City.

"Rohit met Salman Khan recently and spoke to him about the grand plans in place to welcome him. Salman heard it out and said, 'It's you and Ajay. You are brothers. That's enough for a reason for me to do the cameo,'. The unit is all charged up with this newest addition to Singham Again,” they revealed.

However, the makers of film have not made any official announcement of Salman Khan’s cameo.

Singham Again is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 1, 2024.

Akshay Kumar confirms Salman Khan’s cameo in ‘Singham Again’

Akshay Kumar confirms Salman Khan’s cameo in ‘Singham Again’
Meghan Markle ‘lost interest’ in royal duties after shocking news about Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘lost interest’ in royal duties after shocking news about Prince Harry
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's romance rumors heat up amid her divorce

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's romance rumors heat up amid her divorce
Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style

Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style

Trending News

Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style
Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style
Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Main Hoon Na’ costar makes SHOCKING confession about actor
Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style
Ayeza Khan makes cheesy confession about on-screen romance with Danish Taimoor
Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style
Asim Azhar announces new dates for North America World tour
Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal 'playing grown up' at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations`
Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style
Mehwish Hayat reunites with Ahsan Khan in upcoming drama 'Meray Qatil Meray Dildaar'
Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style
Alia Bhatt shares Paris 'memories' with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor
Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style
Will Sharjeena die in next episode of 'KMKT?’ New teaser sparks frenzy
Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style
Salman Khan to fly to Dubai amid life threats from Lawrence Bishnoi: Reports
Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style
Urwa Hocane pens belated birthday wish for sister Mawra Hocane
Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style
Fawad Khan locks two mega projects 'Behind The Scenes' and 'The Prisoner'
Hania Amir takes New York by storm with her chic style
Danish Taimoor spills reason behind avoiding interviews