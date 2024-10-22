'Citadel' star Priyanka Chopra shares GRWM video from 'day in the life of Nadia'

Priyanka Chopra has resumed shooting of her upcoming series Citadel: Season 2 after short trip to Mumbai.
On Monday, the Love Again starlet shared a get ready with Me video featuring ‘day in the life of Nadia’ as well as the picturesque shoot location.
In the clip, the mom-of-one could be seen getting ready in front of a mirror prepping her skin with various kinds of skincare products before applying makeup.
As PeeCee continued to keep her skin fully hydrated the global icon's stylist worked on her hair.
The actress also showed her hands being painted with red colour saying, "Not Holi, it's bloody hand” and her face with a fake bruise.
PeeCee also offered a close glimpse of the Baywatch starlet posing for a selfie in a black puffer jacket, flashing her million-dollar smile.
"What do they say? GRWM...Monday edition #Citadel,” read her caption.
Many netizens penned their reactions in the comments section. Many noted they are eagerly waiting to see Citadel: Season 2 and her role as Nadia.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra celebrated the Hindu ritual Karwa Chauth with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles.