Trending

'Citadel' star Priyanka Chopra shares GRWM video from 'day in the life of Nadia'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra gets ready on the sets of 'Citadel: Season 2'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024
Global icon Priyanka Chopra gets ready on the sets of Citadel: Season 2
Global icon Priyanka Chopra gets ready on the sets of 'Citadel: Season 2' 

Priyanka Chopra has resumed shooting of her upcoming series Citadel: Season 2 after short trip to Mumbai. 

On Monday, the Love Again starlet shared a get ready with Me video featuring ‘day in the life of Nadia’ as well as the picturesque shoot location.

In the clip, the mom-of-one could be seen getting ready in front of a mirror prepping her skin with various kinds of skincare products before applying makeup.

As PeeCee continued to keep her skin fully hydrated the global icon's stylist worked on her hair. 

The actress also showed her hands being painted with red colour saying, "Not Holi, it's bloody hand” and her face with a fake bruise.

PeeCee also offered a close glimpse of the Baywatch starlet posing for a selfie in a black puffer jacket, flashing her million-dollar smile.

"What do they say? GRWM...Monday edition #Citadel,” read her caption.


Many netizens penned their reactions in the comments section. Many noted they are eagerly waiting to see Citadel: Season 2 and her role as Nadia.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra celebrated the Hindu ritual Karwa Chauth with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. 

Lady Gaga thinks ‘Joker’ made her look ‘foolish and inept’

Lady Gaga thinks ‘Joker’ made her look ‘foolish and inept’
'Citadel' star Priyanka Chopra shares GRWM video from 'day in the life of Nadia'

'Citadel' star Priyanka Chopra shares GRWM video from 'day in the life of Nadia'

Kane Williamson to sit out in second match against India

Kane Williamson to sit out in second match against India
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry

Trending News

Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Ayeza Khan exudes glamour in signature 'headache' pose
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Shraddha Kapoor gives final verdict on ‘Aashiqui' sequel
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Adnan Siddiqui slams Bollywood for disrespecting Reshma with ‘Akhiyaan De Kol’ remix
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
'Jigra' director Vasan Bala shares two cents on Alia Bhatt's starrer under performance
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about 'vulnerable moments' in his career
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Triptii Dimri's journey to fame began with THIS one move
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Varun Dhawan portrays Priyanka Chopra's on-screen dad in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Kartik Aaryan rubs shoulders with Alan Walker at Mumbai concert
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Kiara Advani offers close peek into her minimal henna design
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Maya Ali’s new wholesome photo-dump leaves fans in awe
Meghan Markle doubts her ‘independence’ as she feels 'lost’ without Prince Harry
Sonya Hussyn trolls Yasir Hussain for his outfit choice