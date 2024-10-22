Trending

Parineeti Chopra gets sweet birthday tribute from husband Raghav Chadha

Lovebirds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot in September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • October 22, 2024
Lovebirds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot in September 2023
Lovebirds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot in September 2023 

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra celebrated her 36th birthday on October 22, 2024 leaving her politician husband Raghav Chadha drooling.

To mark the special occasion, her husband shared a heartwarming message on Instagram alongside her carousel post.

Sharing a thread of photos featuring the Ishaqzaade star, Raghav expressed she is his most precious and cherished gift.

Raghav’s note read, "Your laughter, your voice, your beauty, your grace — sometimes I wonder how God fit so much magic into one person. As you grow more stunning and wiser on your birthday today, I hope all your dreams come true.”


"You, Paru, are my most precious gift, and I’ll keep doing everything I can to make you smile even more. Happy birthday, my princess (sic)," he added. 

The photos captured cherished memories of the power couple from vacations, dinner dates and other personal moments.

Also the global icon Priyanka Chopra, cousin sister of Parineeti, shared a sun-kissed photo to wish her happy birthday.

For the unversed, Parineeeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who tied the knot last year in September, celebrated their first wedding anniversary during a romantic getaway. 

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' set for theatrical re-release

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' set for theatrical re-release

Harris, Cheney slams Trump as ‘unfit’ for presidency in final stretch

Harris, Cheney slams Trump as ‘unfit’ for presidency in final stretch
Salman Khan begins 'Sikandar' filming amid serious death threats

Salman Khan begins 'Sikandar' filming amid serious death threats

Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family

Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family

Trending News

Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' set for theatrical re-release
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Salman Khan begins 'Sikandar' filming amid serious death threats
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
'Citadel' star Priyanka Chopra shares GRWM video from 'day in the life of Nadia'
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Ayeza Khan exudes glamour in signature 'headache' pose
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Shraddha Kapoor gives final verdict on ‘Aashiqui' sequel
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Adnan Siddiqui slams Bollywood for disrespecting Reshma with ‘Akhiyaan De Kol’ remix
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
'Jigra' director Vasan Bala shares two cents on Alia Bhatt's starrer under performance
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about 'vulnerable moments' in his career
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Triptii Dimri's journey to fame began with THIS one move
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Varun Dhawan portrays Priyanka Chopra's on-screen dad in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Durefishan Saleem set to share screen with Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘worst’ judgment of royal family
Kartik Aaryan rubs shoulders with Alan Walker at Mumbai concert