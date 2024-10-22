Parineeti Chopra gets sweet birthday tribute from husband Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra celebrated her 36th birthday on October 22, 2024 leaving her politician husband Raghav Chadha drooling.
To mark the special occasion, her husband shared a heartwarming message on Instagram alongside her carousel post.
Sharing a thread of photos featuring the Ishaqzaade star, Raghav expressed she is his most precious and cherished gift.
Raghav’s note read, "Your laughter, your voice, your beauty, your grace — sometimes I wonder how God fit so much magic into one person. As you grow more stunning and wiser on your birthday today, I hope all your dreams come true.”
"You, Paru, are my most precious gift, and I’ll keep doing everything I can to make you smile even more. Happy birthday, my princess (sic)," he added.
The photos captured cherished memories of the power couple from vacations, dinner dates and other personal moments.
Also the global icon Priyanka Chopra, cousin sister of Parineeti, shared a sun-kissed photo to wish her happy birthday.
For the unversed, Parineeeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who tied the knot last year in September, celebrated their first wedding anniversary during a romantic getaway.