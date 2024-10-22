Trending

Kajol addressees the phenomenon of social media trolling

'Do Patti' star Kajol reveals she is glad to be away from social media

  October 22, 2024
Do Patti star Kajol reveals she is glad to have lived a life without social media
'Do Patti' star Kajol reveals she is glad to have lived a life without social media 

Kajol believes social media trolling has made everyone's life a nuisance.

In an interview with The Indian Express, the Lust Stories 2 actress revealed how she deals with this beast.

The Do Patti actress said, “I am thankful that I lived a whole life without social media. I only got on social media six years ago. Also, it is not real life. You’ll see my photo on the red carpet, but you won’t see that I woke up at 5 am to get ready, came back at 11.30 pm exhausted, and the next morning, I’m back to work.”

“You are just seeing a snapshot of it. The reality is that we work as hard as everyone else, we have good and bad days, and yet, when you post, you’re smiling,” the superstar explained.

She further revealed that the scrutiny on social media comes as a part of being a public figure, “I have a slightly different way of looking at it: When people love you so much, they also feel they have the right to hate you that much.”

“So, I won’t say that they are right, but as public figures, we have to deal with that,” Kajol elaborated on the situation.

It is pertinent to mention that Kajol has been a victim of intense troll especially during the time of her debut web show courtroom drama, The Trial, last year. 

