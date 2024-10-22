Shahid Kapoor to play THIS role in Vishal Bhardwaj yet-to-be titled film

Trending

  • October 22, 2024
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor will essay the role of a notorious Indian gangster Hussain Ustara in his yet-to-be titled next project.

The untitled movie stars the young diva Triptii Dimri opposite Kapoor.

As per the latest development, the Bloody Daddy actor will create bloodshed by being the rival of underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim.

Shahid is training hard to prepare himself for all the action sequences and stuns in the film.

About the preps, a source revealed, “Shahid is undergoing intense combat training to match the demands of the action sequences.”

“Equally important is understanding the mental make-up of a character like Ustara. Vishal sir has been guiding him as he delves deep into Ustara’s motivations, emotions, and mental battles,” a report further quoted.

On the other hand, the Animal actress is also hard at work to prepare for her crucial role.

It is pertinent to mention that a project around the life of Hussain Usdtara has been a long cherished dream for the filmmaker, who had previously envisioned a biopic of Sapna Didi with Deepika Padukone, starring late actor Irrfan Khan as the gangster. 

