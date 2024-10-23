Trending

Alia Bhatt shares Paris 'memories' with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor accompanied daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt for fashion show event in Paris

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Neetu Kapoor accompanied daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt for fashion show event in Paris
Neetu Kapoor accompanied daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt for fashion show event in Paris 

Alia Bhatt’s Paris photo dump is all about mirror selfies, food and laughter.

Bhatt recently jetted off to Paris for the coveted fashion week accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Turning to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress shared a series of pictures from the City of Love.

The post kicked off with the star’s couple of mirror selfies looking drop dead gorgeous in full denim dress followed by a third shot where she sat close to her mother-in-law, flashing a bright smile. 

Up next was a click of yummy doughnut. The actress concluded her carousel with yet another mirror selfie rocking an all-black outfit.

"mirrors & memories" Bhatt penned a caption with a sparkle emoji.


Gushing over the post, Neetu reacted with a red and heart-eye emoji and also re-shared the post on her stories, adding a heart GIF.

In addition to this several of her ardent fans also went gaga over Bhatt’s Parisian getaway.

“That denim look,” wrote one user.

The second effused, “Mirror Mirror on the wall, Who is the prettiest of them all?”

“Loving the photo dumps,” the third added.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is keeping busy with the shoot of Shiv Rawail's Alpha co-starring Sharvari Wagh. 

