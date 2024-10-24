Royal

King Charles receives tragic news from UK amid his joyful Australia trip

The British monarch is currently enjoying his time in Australia with his wife Queen Camilla

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024
King Charles receives tragic news from UK amid his joyful Australia trip
King Charles receives tragic news from UK amid his joyful Australia trip

King Charles' longtime friend, who served as equerry to the Queen Mother died after he became trapped between a wall and his bed while drunk.

At the coroner's court, it was reported by Dailymail that an inquest revealed the 78-year-old Ian Farquhar, an Old Etonian, was found dead with his legs elevated next to his bedside table at his residence.

As per the rule of the coroner, the retired Army Captain was seemingly in this position as he was struggling to move off his bed.

Farquhar became the captain as he rose through the ranks of the military as part of the prestigious cavalry regiment the Queen's Own Hussars.

Meanwhile, he also gave company to the Queen's Mother in attending public engagements with her as he served as equerry.

Victoria, his daughter shared his drinking pattern, saying, he drank “a litre of gin and a couple of bottles of wine in a day.”

Notably, the news came amid the British monarch is currently enjoying his time in Australia alongside his wife Queen Camilla.

The Royal couple arrived in Samoa for a four-day state on Wednesday as a part of their visit.

King Charles receives tragic news from UK amid his joyful Australia trip

King Charles receives tragic news from UK amid his joyful Australia trip
Travis Kelce regrets missing Taylor Swift’s magical Miami shows

Travis Kelce regrets missing Taylor Swift’s magical Miami shows
King Charles reflects on ‘hopeful’ cancer treatment developments after his diagnosis

King Charles reflects on ‘hopeful’ cancer treatment developments after his diagnosis
Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'

Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'

Royal News

Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'
King Charles reflects on ‘hopeful’ cancer treatment developments after his diagnosis
Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'
Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'
Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway takes 'sick leave' from royal duties
Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'
King Charles, Queen Camilla share exclusive photos with Samoan PM Fiame
Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'
Princess Beatrice steps out solo after husband Edoardo’s emotional admission
Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'
Prince William misses Harry's 'upbeat' and 'joyful' spirit amid royal crisis
Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'
King Charles set to receive new honour in Samoa after Australia snub
Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'
Kate Middleton gives stern warning to Prince Harry as Duke's time running out
Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'
King Charles, Queen Camilla landed in Samoa after sharing delightful update
Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'
Meghan Markle extends support to close pal over her new achievement
Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'
King Charles, Queen Camilla end ‘historic’ Australia trip with ‘iconic’ moment
Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'
King Charles loses his calm as he stumbles during speech in Australia