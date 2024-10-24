King Charles receives tragic news from UK amid his joyful Australia trip

King Charles' longtime friend, who served as equerry to the Queen Mother died after he became trapped between a wall and his bed while drunk.
At the coroner's court, it was reported by Dailymail that an inquest revealed the 78-year-old Ian Farquhar, an Old Etonian, was found dead with his legs elevated next to his bedside table at his residence.
As per the rule of the coroner, the retired Army Captain was seemingly in this position as he was struggling to move off his bed.
Farquhar became the captain as he rose through the ranks of the military as part of the prestigious cavalry regiment the Queen's Own Hussars.
Meanwhile, he also gave company to the Queen's Mother in attending public engagements with her as he served as equerry.
Victoria, his daughter shared his drinking pattern, saying, he drank “a litre of gin and a couple of bottles of wine in a day.”
Notably, the news came amid the British monarch is currently enjoying his time in Australia alongside his wife Queen Camilla.
The Royal couple arrived in Samoa for a four-day state on Wednesday as a part of their visit.