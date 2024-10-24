Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla win internet with their warm gesture in Samoa

Queen Camilla and King Charles are on their 3-day trip to Samoa to attend Commonwealth Summit

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024


King Charles and Queen Camilla sent the internet into a meltdown with their warm gesture at the Ava drinking ceremony in Samoa.

Charles and Camilla kicked off the second-day of their historic Samoa trip as the head of states with a heartfelt welcome at the National University of Samoa.

For the traditional ceremony, held by Samoa's head of state and his village, Moat'a to honour the king and queen, the 75-year-old ditched his trademark tailored suit for a self-designed jacket and matching trousers with beaded chain.

Meanwhile, Camilla also exuded radiance in a white co-ord set, and a similar beaded chain.

The tea drinking service was followed by Charles and Camilla's meeting with The new King’s Commonwealth Fellowships Programme's students.

Shortly after the Royal Family's Instagram account posted photos and videos of the King and Queen's memorable day in Samoa, fans could not help gushing about how "good" and "relaxed" they looked at the event.

One fan commented, "Love the King’s genuine and heartfelt love of different cultures, traditions and faiths."

Another gushed, "Really good to see their majesties enjoying their time in my beautiful home country."

"A wonderful welcome ,I love what King Charles is wearing," one user noted.

Ayeza Khan makes cheesy confession about on-screen romance with Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan makes cheesy confession about on-screen romance with Danish Taimoor
Asim Azhar announces new dates for North America World tour

Asim Azhar announces new dates for North America World tour
Harris ‘fascist’ comment sparks Trump's fiery response: ‘Wrapped mind’

Harris ‘fascist’ comment sparks Trump's fiery response: ‘Wrapped mind’
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors

Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors

Royal News

Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Prince Harry secretly drops new memoir amid King Charles's Samoa tour
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
King Charles receives tragic news from UK amid his joyful Samoa trip
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
King Charles reflects on ‘hopeful’ cancer treatment developments after his diagnosis
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway takes 'sick leave' from royal duties
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
King Charles, Queen Camilla share exclusive photos with Samoan PM Fiame
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Princess Beatrice steps out solo after husband Edoardo’s emotional admission
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Prince William misses Harry's 'upbeat' and 'joyful' spirit amid royal crisis
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
King Charles set to receive new honour in Samoa after Australia snub
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Kate Middleton gives stern warning to Prince Harry as Duke's time running out
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
King Charles, Queen Camilla landed in Samoa after sharing delightful update
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Benny Blanco ‘cheating’ rumors
Meghan Markle extends support to close pal over her new achievement