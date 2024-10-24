King Charles, Queen Camilla win internet with their warm gesture in Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla sent the internet into a meltdown with their warm gesture at the Ava drinking ceremony in Samoa.
Charles and Camilla kicked off the second-day of their historic Samoa trip as the head of states with a heartfelt welcome at the National University of Samoa.
For the traditional ceremony, held by Samoa's head of state and his village, Moat'a to honour the king and queen, the 75-year-old ditched his trademark tailored suit for a self-designed jacket and matching trousers with beaded chain.
Meanwhile, Camilla also exuded radiance in a white co-ord set, and a similar beaded chain.
The tea drinking service was followed by Charles and Camilla's meeting with The new King’s Commonwealth Fellowships Programme's students.
Shortly after the Royal Family's Instagram account posted photos and videos of the King and Queen's memorable day in Samoa, fans could not help gushing about how "good" and "relaxed" they looked at the event.
One fan commented, "Love the King’s genuine and heartfelt love of different cultures, traditions and faiths."
Another gushed, "Really good to see their majesties enjoying their time in my beautiful home country."
"A wonderful welcome ,I love what King Charles is wearing," one user noted.