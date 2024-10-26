Varun Dhawan admits his box office return can’t justify big budget films 

Trending

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in the Indian adaptation of the American series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

  by Web Desk
  October 26, 2024
Varun Dhawan has made big confession about his position in Bollywood industry.

During a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Dhawan admitted that his box office performance haven’t yet reached the level needed to justify the big budgets that major action films require.

"I'm very realistic about the position that I am in. And yeah, I could have done. I can do a certain type of an action film but that won't be enough to justify the position that I am in. It won't be enough,” he said

The Badri Ki Dulhania actor further added, “I don't think I was being able to hit that figure with my kind of recovery in films as yet. And I'm talking about the biggest ones being made.”

To note, Dhawan is one of the busiest star of Bollywood these day with many films lined up ahead.

His upcoming projects include the Indian adaptation of the American series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

The film, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is drected by Raj & DK and produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios, with executive production by The Russo Brothers' AGBO and Raj & DK.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

Varun Dhawan also has other projects like Baby John, Border 2, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in pipeline.

