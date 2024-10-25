Selena Gomez radiates timeless beauty at red carpet in sleek black gown

Selena Gomez’s sleek black gown stole the spotlight at Rare Impact Fund Benefit event in Los Angeles
She commanded attention in a semi-strapless black dress at the star-studded event on October 24, 2025.
The dramatic ensemble exposed her one shoulder while the other side of the dress gave an off-the-shoulder layered effect.
For hair, the Only Murders in the Building starlet went for a wavy blunt bob, parted down the middle. She kept the red carpet look graceful with a pair of black heels.
The Disney alum told PEOPLE about the major event, “This is probably the most important thing I do with my time, and it’s not just this event. It’s constantly every day showing up for people. We’ve built a community with Rare, and I’m so proud of that.”
Selena hoped that through her initiative people would feel less lonely as that was her important "goal."
She also suggested some tips to protect mental health, “Try not to isolate. I think it’s important to have moments alone, but when you isolate, sometimes those feelings can just stay bottled up.”
Earlier this month, Selena’s beauty company Rare Beauty also collaborated with Sephora on Mental Health Day.