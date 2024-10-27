Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s engagement countdown begins: Sources

Travis Kelce has stepped up as Taylor Swift’s “protector,” showing unwavering support for the pop icon and solidifying his place by her side.
According to Page Six, the source shared that the famous couple who began their romance last year in September may get engaged in the upcoming months
However, the Lover crooner and the NFL player will not be together in the upcoming weeks as Swift is on her Eras Tour to finish the last leg on December 8.
The close friend said that despite the enduring past year Kelce proved Swifts’s “protector” behind the scenes, and it helped them to grow as a couple.
Referring to Swift’s dramatic year including the fear of the Vienna attack and the online backlash she received for publicly endorsing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, the source said, “Something people don’t really understand — and that’s by design — is how much courage Taylor has.”
Kelce has given her “a tremendous sense of peace,” according to a source.
“Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise,” they shared.
“Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her,” the insider added.
Notably, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their relationship public in September 2023, and since then they have made several outings together and made multiple PDA moments.