Entertainment

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s engagement countdown begins: Sources

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their relationship public in September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s engagement countdown begins: Sources
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s engagement countdown begins: Sources

Travis Kelce has stepped up as Taylor Swift’s “protector,” showing unwavering support for the pop icon and solidifying his place by her side.

According to Page Six, the source shared that the famous couple who began their romance last year in September may get engaged in the upcoming months

However, the Lover crooner and the NFL player will not be together in the upcoming weeks as Swift is on her Eras Tour to finish the last leg on December 8.

The close friend said that despite the enduring past year Kelce proved Swifts’s “protector” behind the scenes, and it helped them to grow as a couple.

Referring to Swift’s dramatic year including the fear of the Vienna attack and ​​the online backlash she received for publicly endorsing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, the source said, “Something people don’t really understand — and that’s by design — is how much courage Taylor has.”

Kelce has given her “a tremendous sense of peace,” according to a source.

“Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise,” they shared.

“Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her,” the insider added.

Notably, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their relationship public in September 2023, and since then they have made several outings together and made multiple PDA moments.

Ranbir Kapoor gives 37 takes for single scene in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Ranbir Kapoor gives 37 takes for single scene in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'
Discover the hidden mysteries behind Van Gogh's iconic Starry Night painting

Discover the hidden mysteries behind Van Gogh's iconic Starry Night painting
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle part ways professionally citing ‘toxicity’ issues

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle part ways professionally citing ‘toxicity’ issues
Sophie Turner pays sweet tribute to Taylor Swift with THIS move

Sophie Turner pays sweet tribute to Taylor Swift with THIS move

Entertainment News

Sophie Turner pays sweet tribute to Taylor Swift with THIS move
Ranbir Kapoor gives 37 takes for single scene in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'
Sophie Turner pays sweet tribute to Taylor Swift with THIS move
Sophie Turner pays sweet tribute to Taylor Swift with THIS move
Sophie Turner pays sweet tribute to Taylor Swift with THIS move
Ryan Reynolds cracks up Kelce brothers with hilarious Taylor Swift reference
Sophie Turner pays sweet tribute to Taylor Swift with THIS move
Chappell Roan gets into heated argument at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert film premiere
Sophie Turner pays sweet tribute to Taylor Swift with THIS move
Tom Holland playful reaction on Timothée Chalamet’s praise as ‘ultimate rizz master’
Sophie Turner pays sweet tribute to Taylor Swift with THIS move
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to team up for big venture amid marriage rumours
Sophie Turner pays sweet tribute to Taylor Swift with THIS move
Anne Hathaway's spooky 'Lady Liberty' Halloween look sends chills to fans
Sophie Turner pays sweet tribute to Taylor Swift with THIS move
Taylor Swift celebrates fans' 'mass movement of joy' at Eras tour
Sophie Turner pays sweet tribute to Taylor Swift with THIS move
Tom Holland’s protective gesture for Zendaya earns him ‘green flag’ title
Sophie Turner pays sweet tribute to Taylor Swift with THIS move
Chris Brown under fire after allegations of sexual assault at 'Diddy’ Yacht party
Sophie Turner pays sweet tribute to Taylor Swift with THIS move
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Ryan Reynolds, pal Blake Lively spotted vibing
Sophie Turner pays sweet tribute to Taylor Swift with THIS move
Olivia Rodrigo reveals surprising thought from Guts World Tour first night