Johnny Depp receives lifetime achievement award at Rome Film Festival

Johnny Depp has been honoured with lifetime achievement award by the Rome Film Festival.
The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor attended the star-studded event for the premiere his new film Modì – Three Days On The Wing Of Madness along with the movie cast on October 26, 2024.
During the award accepting speech, Johnny said, “My eternal thanks goes out to all of you people, real people, my employers, our employers. I am humbled as without you I would not be here or likely I would not be anywhere.”
He added, “I have to salute you all because you truly have been warriors and heroes and you are the very reason that do continue and want to continue to make films. I’m very lucky to still be around and most of you are the reason for that so thank you. I hope that something in Modi inspires you because you inspire me.”
The festival director Paola Malanga and Riccardo Scamarcio presented him the esteemed award.
Johnny was joined by cast members Luisa Raineri, Bruno Gouery, Riccardo Scarmarcio and Antonia Desplat at the red carpet.
The highly-awaited film will release on December 5, 2024.