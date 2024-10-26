Diljit Dosanjh builds excitement for Dil-Luminati India tour with new pictures

Diljit Dosanjh is set to bring the Dil- Luminati magic to India!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Sajjna singer posed in front of an airplane with his arms open.
There were some shots of him sitting inside the jet as well when he arrived in Delhi.
The caption of the post read, "Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai (What is the weather of Delhi saying?)," accompanied by a smiling face and sunglasses emoji.
He also posted an Instagram story sharing inside peeks of the luxury jet with the song Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon from the film Purab Aur Paschim in the backdrop of the story.
Conveying his patriotism for the country, he wrote 'India' and used a sticker of the tricolor.
Fans flooded Diljit's comments section with love and praise.
One wrote, "Can'tttt waitttt to see youuuu Day 2.... Alreaady met you so many times in dreammmm
On the acting front, Diljit Dosanjh last starred in the heist comedy Crew and later portrayed a titular role in Imtiaz Ali's movie titled Amar Singh Chamkila.