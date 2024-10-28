Kartik Aaryan reflects on his success story amid 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' release

Actor Kartik Aaryan revealed audiences view his journey as an ‘Indian dream.’
In a recent interview with India Today, the Chandu Champion actor stated, “My audience sees my success as an Indian dream they can relate to. They relate to my journey, my ups and downs, in a very personal way.
“That is something which I have realised because there are lots of actors, and people, who are not from this profession, they too relate to my journey in a way
“And there is no manipulation around this. That's the relatability factor. Somewhere, I feel that they think that he is one of us,” he claimed.
He further added, “I love being an entertainer. I love to interact with people and give photographs and autographs. I am that person. Somewhere down the line, people connect to these things. I can't zero down on things.
"But this is who I am. This is not something which is manufactured or constructed in a way because I have been that person who has been on the other side of the fence. I have been a fan," the Luka Chuppi star revealed.
“I know how a person would feel when an actor looks at you or when you get that attention from your favourite actor. I feel that energy for myself too,” Kartik went on.
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee.