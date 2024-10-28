Kartik Aaryan reflects on his success story amid 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' release

Trending

  by Web Desk
  October 28, 2024
Actor Kartik Aaryan revealed audiences view his journey as an ‘Indian dream.’

In a recent interview with India Today, the Chandu Champion actor stated, “My audience sees my success as an Indian dream they can relate to. They relate to my journey, my ups and downs, in a very personal way.

“That is something which I have realised because there are lots of actors, and people, who are not from this profession, they too relate to my journey in a way

“And there is no manipulation around this. That's the relatability factor. Somewhere, I feel that they think that he is one of us,” he claimed.

He further added, “I love being an entertainer. I love to interact with people and give photographs and autographs. I am that person. Somewhere down the line, people connect to these things. I can't zero down on things. 

"But this is who I am. This is not something which is manufactured or constructed in a way because I have been that person who has been on the other side of the fence. I have been a fan," the Luka Chuppi star revealed. 

“I know how a person would feel when an actor looks at you or when you get that attention from your favourite actor. I feel that energy for myself too,” Kartik went on.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee. 

Vicky Kaushal set to share screen with wife Katrina Kaif's ex
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's EXCLUSIVE photos from London date go viral
Iqra Aziz shares BTS struggles of photoshoot amid heavy downpour
Diljit Dosanjh pays emotional tribute to his mother at Dil-Luminati Delhi concert
Suhana Khan basks in 'splendid sunsets' of Dubai with her cousin sister
Ananya Panday teases new development in 'Call Me Bae' season 2
Billie Eilish makes Hania Amir groove to her iconic hits at NYC concert
Ayeza Khan sparks curiosity with intriguing question about future drama
Feroze Khan turns showstopper for Humayun Alamgir at TDAP Fashion Week
Madhuri Dixit breaks silence on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Singham Again' box office clash
Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur bring heat to UFC match
Ranveer Singh bags first international trip post baby's birth