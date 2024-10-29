Arjun Kapoor shares SHOCKING update about his relationship with Malaika Arora

Bollywood superstar Arjun Kapoor has subtly confirmed his breakup with Malaika Arora in a surprising turn of events.
Despite their efforts to keep things private, every aspect of the couple’s relationship were analysed and constantly in the spotlight.
A video circulating on the internet showed the 2 States actor gracing an event in the city to promote his film Singham Again alongside Tiger Shroff.
During the star-studded event, the Sardar Ka Grandson star commented about being ‘single’ and encouraged people to ‘relax.’
Arjun addressed the large crowds gathered, responding with a smile to those calling out Malaika’s name "Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I'm single now. Relax)."
He then humorously addressed someone nearby, saying, "Inhone 'tall aur handsome' bola, aisa lagraha hai ki shaadi ki baat karrahe hai. Isliye maine bola relax karo pehle (He said, 'Tall and handsome.' I felt he was talking about marriage. So I said relax first)."
To note, rumors of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's alleged split have been doing rounds since a while now.
A source close to the pair previously stated the dynamics of their relationship, "Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship, and they will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts.
"They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won't allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship," an insider further added.