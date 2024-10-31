Entertainment

Kanye West to make ex Kim Kardashian's 'worst nightmare' true

Kanye west is reportedly 'coming back to haunt' ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner

  Web Desk
  October 31, 2024
Kanye West is all set to take revenge from ex-wife Kim Kardashian in her own way!

According to the sources, the rapper is secretly pitching a reality TV show, similar to Kim’s, The Kardashians.

“Kanye has been talking about this for a while now, he’s convinced that people would be totally drawn to them and it would be an instant hit,” the inside told In Touch.

The Insider further shared that Kanye is also planning to feature their kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, in the TV series.

“He could get the kids involved, which, of course, would be Kim’s worst nightmare, but there’s not much she can do about it," they said.

The source continued, "They appear on her show, so she can’t use that argument, and they adore their dad, so odds are they’re going to want to be on his show,” they added.

According to the insider, the rapper first wanted to make a movie but now he has decided that TV show

“He’s already been secretly pitching T.V. people who are willing to throw down a huge check,” they shared.

The insider added, “It’s really a worst-case scenario situation for Kris and Kim. He’s coming back to haunt them in their own stomping grounds and inevitably he’s going to pull them into the show, even if it’s just him talking about them. But they do the same on their show, so why can’t he do the same?”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married from 2014 to 2021.

